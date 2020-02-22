Valor Token Hits Market Cap of $6.32 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Valor Token token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00003253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. During the last week, Valor Token has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Valor Token has a total market cap of $6.32 million and approximately $232,070.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00047015 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00492501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $642.84 or 0.06641640 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00059204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027684 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005102 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog.

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

