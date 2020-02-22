Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.8% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 10th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $313.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,401.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.36 and a 200 day moving average of $258.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

