Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Boosted by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.8% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after buying an additional 8,958,677 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,996,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6,039.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 221,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,568,000 after buying an additional 217,542 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after buying an additional 216,383 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after buying an additional 192,874 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG opened at $129.40 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.96 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

