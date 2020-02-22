Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,673,000 after buying an additional 29,007 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,639.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,964,000.

VSS traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $108.36. 87,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,164. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.02 and its 200 day moving average is $106.09. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.24 and a fifty-two week high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

