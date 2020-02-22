Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPTC Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. RPTC Inc. now owns 107,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 463,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 67,139 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Munger & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 210,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,270,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,608,159. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.