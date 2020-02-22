Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,196,000. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 537.9% in the 4th quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after buying an additional 259,583 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,504,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,315,000 after buying an additional 192,303 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 715.9% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 154,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after buying an additional 135,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 188,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 126,239 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.88 and a 1-year high of $89.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.2071 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

