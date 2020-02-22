Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Boosted by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $16,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000.

VO stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.18. 477,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,046. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $154.74 and a one year high of $186.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.66.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

