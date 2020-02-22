Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.10. The stock had a trading volume of 112,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,046. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.44 and a fifty-two week high of $171.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.65 and a 200-day moving average of $154.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

