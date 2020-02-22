Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,917,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,017. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.80. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.76 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1534 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.