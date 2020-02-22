Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,050,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,618,000 after purchasing an additional 67,690 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,242,000 after acquiring an additional 401,834 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,268 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 594,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 391,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.47. 207,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,914. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.82.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

