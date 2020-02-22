Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.47. The company had a trading volume of 207,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,914. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $120.37 and a 1-year high of $139.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.82.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.