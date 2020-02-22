Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Raised by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Management Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.49. 2,678,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,425. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $250.34 and a 1-year high of $311.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.