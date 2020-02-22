Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 148.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,163 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $159.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.14 and a 200-day moving average of $150.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.43, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.23. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $110.23 and a 1-year high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $65,498.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 2,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $357,088.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,654.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.05.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

