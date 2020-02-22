Verge Trading Down 18.1% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and CoinExchange. In the last week, Verge has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Verge has a market cap of $71.38 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.40 or 0.00781783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000959 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006769 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027668 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,185,307,915 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Coindeal, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bitbns, Crex24, Huobi, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Upbit, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Binance, Bittrex, Gate.io, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, Bitfinex, YoBit and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

