Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is WBI Investments Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,460 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.6% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74,287 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $58.20. 15,517,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,202,310. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

