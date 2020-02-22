Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Raised by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VZ opened at $58.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

