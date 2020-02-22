Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Down 28.8% This Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00003385 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Coinroom. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $17.55 million and approximately $332,829.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,669.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.82 or 0.02715019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.98 or 0.03872269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00781406 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00817634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00098417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009806 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00631169 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,558,447 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Poloniex, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, QBTC, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

