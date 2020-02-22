Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Medical Marijuana (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Stock Price

Media headlines about Medical Marijuana (OTCMKTS:MJNA) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Medical Marijuana earned a coverage optimism score of -3.54 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MJNA traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 4,969,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,549,083. Medical Marijuana has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

About Medical Marijuana

Medical Marijuana, Inc, an investment holding company, operates in the medical marijuana and industrial hemp markets. Its products range from patented and proprietary based cannabinoid products to seed and stalk or isolated high value extracts manufactured and formulated for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmeceutical industries.

