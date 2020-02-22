VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,177 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in VF were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in VF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in VF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

In other VF news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.72. 2,528,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,948. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.