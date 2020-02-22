Viacoin (VIA) Price Down 13.6% This Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $90,469.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002241 BTC on major exchanges including Coinroom, Poloniex, OOOBTC and YoBit. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.66 or 0.00781899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006893 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,164,535 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Coinroom, Upbit, Poloniex and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

