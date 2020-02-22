Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 17,095 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Graco worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Graco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 289,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 114,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 90,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.77. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.84.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other Graco news, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,582.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $5,409,969.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,186 shares of company stock valued at $23,162,088 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

