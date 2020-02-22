Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,097 Shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,444 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of International Bancshares worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBOC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,131,000 after buying an additional 187,600 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 276,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 132,721 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 43,750 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 1,890.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average is $40.02. International Bancshares Corp has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBOC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.