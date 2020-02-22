Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,589 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.26% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 3,327,760 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after buying an additional 2,052,769 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 530,327 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 200,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 186,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 83,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADVM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 321,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,769.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

