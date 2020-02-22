Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1,172.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AON by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,002,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,601,000 after buying an additional 133,427 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in AON by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 636,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,295,000 after buying an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AON by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 448,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,737,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,069,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in AON by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 326,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,278,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.38.

AON stock opened at $231.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.73. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $156.09 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.