Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 14,101 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 659,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 298,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 86,380 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 24,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of WDR opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.73. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.85 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

