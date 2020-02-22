Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 22,273 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA opened at $147.77 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.32.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.07%.

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.58.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,194.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252 shares of company stock valued at $165,245 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.