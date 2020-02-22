Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 743 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cable One worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CABO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,465.20.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,757.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,686.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,442.44. Cable One Inc has a one year low of $910.95 and a one year high of $1,830.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total value of $1,186,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,944. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

