Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 287,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,585,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 477,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $469,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18.

