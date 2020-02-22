Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,946 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Yeti worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Yeti during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Yeti by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yeti during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Yeti by 126.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Yeti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $906,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 1,142,350 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $36,383,847.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,487,384 shares of company stock worth $397,836,348 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YETI opened at $31.78 on Friday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 122.16% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YETI. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Yeti from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Yeti from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

