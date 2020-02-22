Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 599,011 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Kimco Realty worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.63. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

