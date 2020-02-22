Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.71 Million Stock Holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Aecom worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Aecom during the third quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Aecom during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Aecom during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACM opened at $51.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Aecom has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $52.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $1,308,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. TheStreet downgraded Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

