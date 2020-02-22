Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.45 Million Stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell by 401.1% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 48,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 38,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $7,222,641.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,131,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 498,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,933,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,506 shares of company stock valued at $33,431,564 in the last 90 days. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. Dell Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $70.55.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $22.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 billion. Dell had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 457.91%. Dell’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.21.

Dell Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

