Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.58 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Advance Auto Parts worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 758,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,433,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,223,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,979,000 after purchasing an additional 42,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP stock opened at $140.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.86. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $129.94 and a one year high of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.