Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Gartner worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,510,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,019,978,000 after purchasing an additional 161,750 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,731,000 after buying an additional 112,328 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $13,864,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Gartner by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,200,000 after buying an additional 42,786 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.83.

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $207,502.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,521. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,359. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $155.46 on Friday. Gartner Inc has a one year low of $124.77 and a one year high of $171.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.48 and a 200 day moving average of $148.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

