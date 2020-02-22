Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 1,084.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 209,418 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Skechers USA worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Skechers USA by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 1,270.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the third quarter valued at $212,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 40,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,911 over the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Skechers USA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.68.

NYSE SKX opened at $36.90 on Friday. Skechers USA Inc has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $44.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Skechers USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

