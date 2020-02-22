Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Cirrus Logic worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRUS. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.70.

Shares of CRUS opened at $77.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.72. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $6,742,610.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

