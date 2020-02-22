Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,276 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF opened at $132.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.89. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $104.86 and a twelve month high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.55 per share, with a total value of $8,290,750.00. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $112,600.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 548,234 shares of company stock worth $73,120,570 and sold 2,734 shares worth $356,066. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

