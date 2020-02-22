Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,559 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Lear worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Lear by 11.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Lear by 10.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth about $5,329,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Lear by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Lear by 11.0% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 76,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.08.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $119.31 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $105.10 and a 12-month high of $159.14. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

