Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,086 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,086 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLTW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,963,000 after purchasing an additional 760,522 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $208.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12-month low of $166.13 and a 12-month high of $220.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.94 and its 200 day moving average is $197.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.78.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

