Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 90,128 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 93.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90,128 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Markel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Markel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 3,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 1.4% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Markel by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 75.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 249 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $280,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,383 shares in the company, valued at $100,555,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,132.29, for a total value of $283,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,662.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,399 shares of company stock worth $1,588,724. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,340.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $950.16 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,222.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,164.09.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 18.81%. Analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 39.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,136.50.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

