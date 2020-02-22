Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HDB. ValuEngine cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

HDB opened at $57.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

