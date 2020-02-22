Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,145 ($28.22).

VCT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,020 ($26.57) to GBX 1,940 ($25.52) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

LON:VCT opened at GBX 2,280 ($29.99) on Friday. Victrex has a one year low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.86) and a one year high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,367.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,246.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a GBX 46.14 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. Victrex’s payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 2,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,349 ($30.90) per share, with a total value of £46,980 ($61,799.53).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

