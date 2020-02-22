VideoCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.39 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $371,734.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0547 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges including Beaxy, CoinExchange and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002039 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,741,904 tokens. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io.

VideoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

