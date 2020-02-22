VIDY Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC, Hotbit, Gate.io and Bithumb Global. VIDY has a market capitalization of $9.55 million and $1.45 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00492408 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $637.75 or 0.06587960 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00058524 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027659 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005077 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010302 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,053,749,873 tokens. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit, MXC and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.