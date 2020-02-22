Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 191.33 ($2.52).

Several research firms recently commented on VMUK. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of LON:VMUK traded down GBX 2.15 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 181.75 ($2.39). 1,962,424 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -10.15. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 102.25 ($1.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 177.62.

In related news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 30,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total value of £52,835.10 ($69,501.58).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

