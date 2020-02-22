Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,995,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 167,069 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 4.7% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.15% of Visa worth $562,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

NYSE V opened at $208.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $143.18 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,577 shares of company stock worth $10,283,105 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.