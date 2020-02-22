Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.1% of Bainco International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Visa were worth $15,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,105 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

Shares of V stock opened at $208.81 on Friday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $143.18 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.