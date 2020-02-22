Vivid Coin Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vivid Coin has a total market capitalization of $26,508.00 and $4.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vivid Coin has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vivid Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.63 or 0.02900079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00228987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00142712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Vivid Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,167,221 coins and its circulating supply is 6,954,014 coins. The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media. The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vivid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vivid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.