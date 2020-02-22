VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,744 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,812 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $17,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,043,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VMware by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $189,721,000 after acquiring an additional 670,437 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,147,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $743,215,000 after acquiring an additional 319,201 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,902,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

VMware stock opened at $159.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.46 and a 200-day moving average of $153.31. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.69 and a 52 week high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

