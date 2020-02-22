VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,831 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in VMware by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in VMware by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in VMware by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,388 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in VMware by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 8,429 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in VMware by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $159.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.69 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.31. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

